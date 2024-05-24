Kiddie Corner
Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Long HaulDirected by David Bowers
Smurfs: The Lost VillageDirected by Kelly Asbury
Despicable Me 3Directed by Kyle Balda, Pierre Coffin and Eric Guillon
OzzyDirected by Alberto Rodriguez and Nacho La Casa
Cars 3Directed by Brian Fee
The Emoji MovieDirected by Anthony Leondis
Video Games
Mass Effect: Andromeda novelsRelease Date: March 21
Injustice 2PS4, Xbox One
Birthdays: The BeginningPC, PS4
RimePS4, Xbox One, PC, Switch
NXNE Game LandJune 16 to 18
Guardians of the Galaxy: The Telltale SeriesPC, PS4, Xbox One, mobile
Middle-earth: Shadow of WarPS4, Xbox One, PC
CupheadPC, Xbox One
More TV Premieres
GirlbossRelease Date: April 21
Bill Nye Saves the WorldRelease Date: April 21
Great NewsPremiering April 25
Midnight, TexasPremiering July 25
Downward DogPremiering May 17
The Wizard of LiesPremiering May 20
I'm Dying Up HerePremiering June 4
Dear White PeoplePremiering April 28
The Immortal Life of Henrietta LacksPremiering April 22
GuerrillaPremiering April 16
Comedy
Sandy WexlerDirected by Steven Brill
SnatchedDirected by Jonathan Levine
The HouseDirected by Andrew J. Cohen
BaywatchDirected by Seth Gordon
Rough NightDirected by Lucia Aniello
Going in StyleDirected by Zach Braff
Bon Cop Bad Cop 2Directed by Alain Desrochers
ColossalDirected by Nacho Vigalondo
Win It AllDirected by Joe Swanberg
Ingrid Goes WestDirected by Matt Spicer
Based on a True Story
The Lost City of ZDirected by James Gray
Tommy's HonourDirected by Jason Connery
All Eyez on MeDirected by Benny Boom
MaudieDirected by Aisling Walsh
Alone in BerlinDirected by Vincent Pérez
The Big SickDirected by Michael Showalter
The PromiseDirected by Terry George
13 MinutesDirected by Oliver Hirschbiegel
Action
Baby DriverDirected by Edgar Wright
The Fate of the FuriousDirected by F. Gary Gray
King Arthur: Legend of the SwordDirected by Guy Ritchie
Wonder WomanDirected by Patty Jenkins
Transformers: The Last KnightDirected by Michael Bay
The MummyDirected by Alex Kurtzman
The Bad BatchDirected by Ana Lily Amirpour
Alien: CovenantDirected by Ridley Scott
Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No TalesDirected by Joachim Rønning and Espen Sandberg
The WallDirected by Doug Liman
Movies for Grown-Ups
I, Daniel BlakeDirected by Ken Loach
FrantzDirected by François Ozon
GiftedDirected by Marc Webb
ChurchillDirected by Jonathan Teplitzky
The BeguiledDirected by Sofia Coppola
Norman: The Moderate Rise and Tragic Fall of a New York FixerDirected by Joseph Cedar
The LoversDirected by Azazel Jacobs
My Cousin RachelDirected by Roger Michell
The CircleDirected by James Ponsoldt
UnforgettableDirected by Denise Di Novi
Horror
Phoenix ForgottenDirected by Justin Barber
Amityville: The AwakeningDirected by Franck Khalfoun
It Comes at NightDirected by Trey Edward Shults
The TransfigurationDirected by Michael O'Shea
Wish UponDirected by John R. Leonetti
Annabelle: CreationDirected by David F. Sandberg
Documentary
Giants of AfricaDirected by Hubert Davis
Black CodeDirected by Nicholas de Pencier
The B-Side: Elsa Dorfman’s Portrait PhotographyDirected by Errol Morris
StepDirected by Amanda Lipitz
An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth to PowerDirected by Bonni Cohen and Jon Shenk
RiskDirected by Laura Poitras