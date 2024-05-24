We’re looking for passionate music listeners and experienced writers to contribute to Exclaim! for the following sections:

Suggestions of emerging Canadian artists for Exclaim!’s monthly New Faves roundups

Album reviews

Feature articles on scenes and trends relevant to a Canadian audience

Please send pitches for album reviews and New Faves to Kaelen Bell at kaelen@exclaim.ca, along with a few writing samples. Pitches for feature content can be sent to Alex Hudson at alex@exclaim.ca.

If you’re interested in writing about film, please reach out to Rachel Ho at rachel@exclaim.ca.

Concert photographers interested in shooting live shows can send a portfolio to Kaelen Bell at kaelen@exclaim.ca.

If you’re a visual artist interested in contributing to our comics page, contact Atusko Kobasigawa at atsuko@exclaim.ca with your portfolio.

