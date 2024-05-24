Starring Ethan Hawke, Sally HawkinsIrish director Aisling Walsh’stells the story of Canadian folk artist Maud Lewis, the Digby, NS native, crippled by juvenile rheumatoid arthritis, who would go on to become a small sensation in the North American art world, and have work commissioned by the likes of future U.S. President Richard Nixon, among others. Shot in Newfoundland, Sally Hawkins shines as the titular character, delivering one of the best performances of her career (as does sometime Nova Scotia resident Ethan Hawke, as her crotchety husband). Much like Lewis herself, despite its small stature, this film has a lot of heart. (Mongrel)