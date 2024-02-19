Starring Kyle McLachlan, Madchen Amick, David Duchovney, Sherily Fenn, Sheryl Lee, Ray Wise, Grace ZabriskieOn June 10, 1991, the final episode of David Lynch and Mark Frost’s groundbreaking TV showaired. In that episode, FBI agent Dale Cooper (McLachlan) entered the Black Lodge — the show’s surreal version of hell — where he encountered the ghost of Laura Palmer (Lee), the teen whose death launched the series. “See you in 25 years,” she told him. Cooper was subsequently possessed by the demon spirit “Bob” and the history ofbecame legend, and legend became myth. He didn’t quite hit the 25 year mark, but this summer, David Lynch returns with 18 more episodes to continue the story, despite years of claiming the show was “dead as a doornail.” Appropriately, very little is known about Lynch’s plans. (TMN)