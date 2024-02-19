Starring Will Ferrell, Amy Poehler, Allison Tolman, Jason Mantzoukasis the first feature film directed by Andrew J. Cohen, but he certainly knows his way around a big budget comedy — he wroteand. With an incredibly stupid premise (broke parents turn their home into a fully functional casino to pay their daughter’s college tuition) and a padded cast (Will Ferrell, Amy Poehler, Jason Mantzoukas, Michaela Watkins, Rob Huebel), this might just be the winningly stupid laugh-fest we need. (Warner)