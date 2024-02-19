Despicable Me 3
Directed by Kyle Balda, Pierre Coffin and Eric Guillon
Release Date: June 30
Starring Steve Carell, Jenny Slate, Kristen Wiig, Trey Parker
They’ve ensured that the Minions will be showing off their yellow little ass cracks for years to come, so it only makes sense that the same despicable directing team would drop another Despicable Me movie. The third instalment adds South Park’s Trey Parker to a voice cast that also includes Kristen Wiig, Jenny Slate, Steve Carrell, Russell Brand and Steve Coogan, among others. (Universal)
