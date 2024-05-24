13 Minutes
Directed by Oliver Hirschbiegel
Release Date: July 7
Starring Christian Friedel, Katharina Schüttler, Burghart Klauβner
German director Oliver Hirschbiegel has tried his hand at true storytelling before, recently directing Naomi Watts in the Royal Family biopic Diana. Up next, he attempts suspense with 13 Minutes, a film about a thwarted assassination attempt on Adolf Hitler. Don’t let its title fool you, however — the film takes a glacial pace to tell its story, running for 114 minutes. (Mongrel)
