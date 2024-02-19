Phoenix Forgotten
Directed by Justin Barber
Release Date: April 21
Starring Matt Biedel, Ana Dela Cruz, Florence Hartigan
The Blair Witch Project with aliens — that’s the basic elevator pitch for this verité-style chronicle that takes the “true” reports of UFO sightings in Phoenix, AZ in 1997 and adds a backstory involving some local teens who initially witness the event. They go wandering into the Arizona wilderness with handheld cameras and this directorial debut from Justin Barber is the result. Notably, the film is produced by Ridley Scott, director of the original Alien. (D Films)
