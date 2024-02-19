The Lovers
Directed by Azazel Jacobs
Release Date: May 19
Starring Debra Winter, Tracy Letts, Aidan Gillen, Debra Winger, Melora Walters, Jessica Sula
He’s been busy with episodes of Mozart in the Jungle and the underrated HBO series Doll & Em, but director Azazel Jacobs has added a solid romantic dramedy to his oeuvre. The Lovers stars Debra Winger and Tracy Letts as a married couple who are just about to leave one another for their respective affairs. At the last minute, however, the spark is revived, and they can’t decide whether to stay or go. The Lovers looks at once subtle and delightful. (Mongrel)
