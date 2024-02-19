Win It All
Directed by Joe Swanberg
Release Date: April 7
Starring Keegan-Michael Key, Jake Johnson, Aislinn Derbez
After easing into his Netflix relationship with the decidedly lax anthology series Easy, mumblecore master Joe Swanberg is back with a standalone movie. Win It All stars Jake Johnson as a hopeless gambling addict who gets in way over his head. By most standards, the film looks super low-budget, but finances have rarely gotten in the way of a solid Swanberg production in the past. This looks like another step in the right direction for the seriously prolific American director. (Netflix)
