Starring Guillermo Romero, Dani Rovira, Jose MotaAnother in a long series of anthropomorphized animal animation efforts,sees the titular dog left behind at a dog spa when his family goes on vacation. Except the spa turns out to be a literal dog prison — including all-dog guards and staff. That makes for a challenging sell for dog lovers, who also have to deal with dog villains (it couldn’t be staffed by cats? or people?). Cute animated dogs doing cute animated dog stuff seems like a no-brainer but this also looks like a no-laugher too. (eONE)