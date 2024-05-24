Documentary icon Errol Morris has directed some Oscar-winning films that have had a significant impact on our culture, but he’s as adept — and potentially more fascinating — when he goes small, as with this portrait of photographer (and Morris’s friend) Elsa Dorfman. He literally made this movie in order to highlight her talents, which have gone largely unnoticed over the decades. A look at a bygone era of photography but also an examination of the chronicle and passage of time. (Mongrel)