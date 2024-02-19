Amityville: The Awakening
Directed by Franck Khalfoun
Release Date: June 30
Starring Cameron Monaghan, Bella Thorne, Thomas Mann, Jennifer Jason Leigh
The 19th film in the ongoing Amityville horror franchise was originally envisioned as a found footage style picture, but was scrapped entirely only days after it was announced. Now, five years later, Franck Khalfoun’s take on the classic supernatural thriller is finally set to see the light of day. The story involves a single mother (Jason Leigh) who moves into a new home with her two daughters and their comatose twin brother. When he miraculously awakes one day, they start to realize foul forces may be at play. For those who don’t mind missing a few nights of sleep. (eONE)
