Starring Cameron Monaghan, Bella Thorne, Thomas Mann, Jennifer Jason LeighThe 19th film in the ongoinghorror franchise was originally envisioned as a found footage style picture, but was scrapped entirely only days after it was announced. Now, five years later, Franck Khalfoun’s take on the classic supernatural thriller is finally set to see the light of day. The story involves a single mother (Jason Leigh) who moves into a new home with her two daughters and their comatose twin brother. When he miraculously awakes one day, they start to realize foul forces may be at play. For those who don’t mind missing a few nights of sleep. (eONE)