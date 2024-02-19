Starring Dave Johns, Hayley Squires, Sharon PercyWinner of the Palme d'Or at the 2016 Cannes Film Festival, 80-year-old British film veteran Ken Loach returns to the director’s chair with, a working class drama set in Northern England about a 59-year-old handyman’s fight to collect his government Employment and Support Allowance after falling ill, and the unlikely friendship he forms with a single mother and her two children in the process. Rumoured to be one of Loach’s last films, this award-winning picture is an ideal watch for fans of social realism and independent British cinema. (Mongrel)