Starring Keanu Reeves, Jason Momoa, Suki WaterhouseWith, director Ana Lily Amirpour had a major career breakthrough in 2014. Her followup featurelooks no less compelling — set in a Texas wasteland, it follows Suki Waterhouse as she deals with a community of cannibals. Considering the cast is rounded out by Jason Momoa, Keanu Reeves and Jim Carrey, we’re eager to see how this one turns out. (Mongrel)