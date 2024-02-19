The Bad Batch
Directed by Ana Lily Amirpour
Release Date: June 23
Starring Keanu Reeves, Jason Momoa, Suki Waterhouse
With A Girl Walks Home Alone at Night, director Ana Lily Amirpour had a major career breakthrough in 2014. Her followup feature The Bad Batch looks no less compelling — set in a Texas wasteland, it follows Suki Waterhouse as she deals with a community of cannibals. Considering the cast is rounded out by Jason Momoa, Keanu Reeves and Jim Carrey, we’re eager to see how this one turns out. (Mongrel)
With A Girl Walks Home Alone at Night, director Ana Lily Amirpour had a major career breakthrough in 2014. Her followup feature The Bad Batch looks no less compelling — set in a Texas wasteland, it follows Suki Waterhouse as she deals with a community of cannibals. Considering the cast is rounded out by Jason Momoa, Keanu Reeves and Jim Carrey, we’re eager to see how this one turns out. (Mongrel)