Starring Dwayne Johnson, Vin Diesel, Jason Statham, Charlize Theron, Michelle Rodriguez, Kurt RussellDirector F. Gary Gray follows up his acclaimed N.W.A. bio-picwith some cheque-cashing from this stick shifts and speedsters franchise. For this eighth instalment, issues remain for the hodgepodge “family,” but even the expanded universe that’s sucking in more action stars thandoesn’t have enough drivers. Remote controlled cars turned into terrorist weapons add to the vehicular mayhem this round. (Universal)