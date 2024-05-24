The Fate of the Furious
Directed by F. Gary Gray
Release Date: April 14
Starring Dwayne Johnson, Vin Diesel, Jason Statham, Charlize Theron, Michelle Rodriguez, Kurt Russell
Director F. Gary Gray follows up his acclaimed N.W.A. bio-pic Straight Outta Compton with some cheque-cashing from this stick shifts and speedsters franchise. For this eighth instalment, issues remain for the hodgepodge “family,” but even the expanded universe that’s sucking in more action stars than The Expendables doesn’t have enough drivers. Remote controlled cars turned into terrorist weapons add to the vehicular mayhem this round. (Universal)
