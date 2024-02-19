Starring T.J. Miller, Patrick Stewart, Jennifer Coolidgecould go one of two ways. Optimists might see it as a meta-commentary on modern humanity, complete with a critique of our emotionally stunted communication skills. Knowing that tech brands are using this as a launchpad for product placement, however, we’ve got a feeling it’s really just going to be another crass franchise launch. Either way, Sir Patrick Stewart voices a talking pile of shit. (Columbia)