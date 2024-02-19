Starring Colm Feore, Patrick Huard, Lucie Laurier, Sarah-Jeanne LabrosseThe original 2006 film was one of the most successful in Canadian film history; now, more than a decade later, the two solitudes clash once again as Ontario cop Martin Ward (Colm Feore) once again gets tangled in a case involving Quebec cop David Bouchard (Patrick Huard, who also wrote the script). English-French relations are a key source of comedy here, making this a uniquely Canadian movie. (eONE)