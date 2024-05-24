Gifted
Directed by Marc Webb
Release Date: April 7
Starring Chris Evans, Jenny Slate, Octavia Spencer, Mckenna Grace, Lindsay Duncan
A single man (Evans) raising his young niece Mary (Grace) faces objections over his parenting when it’s discovered that Mary is preternaturally gifted at math, resulting in some custody battles and a philosophical divide between realized potential and living a full life. (Fox Searchlight)
