Trending
Neil Young and Crazy Horse Communed with Mother Earth in Toronto
Budweiser Stage, May 20
PUBLISHED May 21, 2024
At the advice of friend and contemporary Willie Nelson, Neil Young is keeping performances on his North American tour with Crazy Horse to o...
Jon Stewart Is "So Fucking Sick" of "Anti-Woke" Culture: "I've Lost Two Words in 35 Years"
PUBLISHED May 6, 2024
Although he recently returned to 'The Daily Show,' Jon Stewart is as tired as you are of people returning to their anti-woke talking points...
Do Linkin Park Have a New Singer? Don't Ask Orgy's Jay Gordon
PUBLISHED Apr 3, 2024
Since Chester Bennington's death in 2017, Linkin Park have done a good job of keeping busy. Between Mike Shinoda's solo career, treating...
Phoebe Bridgers Reveals Plans to "Take a Massive Step Back" in 2024
PUBLISHED Feb 9, 2024
Grammy-dominating super-trio boygenius already announced a hiatus, but fans hoping that would mean the three members of the group would...
Harry Styles Goes Bald, Enters 'A Rush of Blood to the Head' Era
PUBLISHED Nov 16, 2023
My deepest condolences go out to any Harry Styles fans who are only in it because he's hot. A dear friend and I once deduced that the worst...
Feist Opens Up About Leaving Arcade Fire Tour in New Interview: "I Was Out of Body"
PUBLISHED Apr 2, 2023
For the first time since announcing her decision in a thoughtful, lengthy statement back in September of last year, Feist has opened up abo...
Feist Announces New Album 'Multitudes,' Shares Three New Songs
PUBLISHED Feb 14, 2023
Feist is back! For the past two years, Feist has been performing her Multitudes concert series, which premiered new music — written improvi...
DIIV's Zachary Cole Smith Criticizes Grimes' Views on Veganism
PUBLISHED Nov 22, 2013
This week, Grimes wrote a blog post condemning "dogmatic asshole" vegans, one of whom insulted her for taking a "hiatus" from her veganism...