Starring Michael Fassbender, James Franco, Katherine Waterston, Noomi RapaceNow competing withandfor “most complicated prequel/sequel mythology,” the latestfilm is still on a prequel path that will, possibly after another subsequent film, eventually connect with the 1979 original. Covenant follows pseudo-film, furthering the origin of the species narrative with this film about a group of colonizers who land on an unpopulated planet with plans to get busy. The xenomorphs get busy instead. (Fox)