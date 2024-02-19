Alien: Covenant
Directed by Ridley Scott
Release Date: May 19
Starring Michael Fassbender, James Franco, Katherine Waterston, Noomi Rapace Now competing with Star Wars and Terminator for “most complicated prequel/sequel mythology,” the latest Alien film is still on a prequel path that will, possibly after another subsequent film, eventually connect with the 1979 original. Covenant follows pseudo-Alien film Prometheus, furthering the origin of the species narrative with this film about a group of colonizers who land on an unpopulated planet with plans to get busy. The xenomorphs get busy instead. (Fox)