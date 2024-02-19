Giants of Africa
Directed by Hubert Davis
Release Date: April 7
Toronto Raptors President Masai Ujiri is at the centre of this documentary, which looks at the charitable organization the Nigerian basketball executive founded to promote basketball and African issues through sport. A chronicle of an annual trip he makes, with his charity, to the continent, it’s an intimate and revealing portrait of the power of sport to provide hope and social change even while breaking hearts in the process. (Elevation)