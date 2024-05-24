The Lost City of Z
Directed by James Gray
Release Date: April 21
Starring Charlie Hunnam, Robert Pattinson, Sienna Miller, Tom Holland
There are few winning formulas as successful as taking a bunch of good-looking British people and cramming them into a period piece. The Lost City of Z is based on the true story of Col. Percival Fawcett, a British explorer who disappeared while searching for a mysterious Amazonian city in the 1920s. The film stars Charlie Hunnam alongside Robert Pattinson and Sienna Miller. It was directed by James Gray (The Immigrant, We Own the Night). (Elevation)
