Starring Gal Gadot, Connie Nielsen, Chris Pine, Robin WrightPrincess Diana of Themyscira finally makes it to the big screen in 2017, after countless attempts, many of which never got past a script stage — kinda shocking, considering she’s one-third of the pillar of DC superhero culture (with Batman and Superman). And this effort by Patty Jenkins (who directed Charlize Theron to an Oscar in) has to carry more weight than just bringing comics’ most iconic woman to the big screen — Diana Prince practically has to bear the weight of Warner’s entire DC project on her Amazonian shoulders. This looks more stylish and coherent thandid, so hope remains. (Warner Bros.)