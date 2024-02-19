Churchill
Directed by Jonathan Teplitzky
Release Date: June 9
Starring Brian Cox, Miranda Richardson, John Slattery
Brian Cox stars as Winston Churchill in this period piece, described as a “ticking-clock thriller” taking place in the 24 hours before D-Day. While that might sound like some Jack Bauer-worthy theatrics, there’s an equal chance that Churchill will be a 110-minute slog worth of a history class. (Mongrel)
