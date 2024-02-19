Starring Julian Assange, Sarah Harrison, Jacob AppelbaumWikiLeaks and its founder Julian Assange have been fodder for documentaries for a few years now, but there’s never been a definitive feature on either of them (Alex Gibney’s 2013 filmcame close, depending on who you ask). Now, Academy Award-winner Laura Poitras is entering the fray with. Boasting unparalleled access to the cyber hero/criminal over a five-year period, thedirector’s latest looks like an even deeper dive into issues of surveillance and secrecy in the internet age, and will probably be talked about for years to come. (Mongrel)