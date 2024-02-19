Risk
Directed by Laura Poitras
Release Date: May 12
Starring Julian Assange, Sarah Harrison, Jacob Appelbaum
WikiLeaks and its founder Julian Assange have been fodder for documentaries for a few years now, but there’s never been a definitive feature on either of them (Alex Gibney’s 2013 film We Steal Secrets came close, depending on who you ask). Now, Academy Award-winner Laura Poitras is entering the fray with Risk. Boasting unparalleled access to the cyber hero/criminal over a five-year period, the Citizenfour director’s latest looks like an even deeper dive into issues of surveillance and secrecy in the internet age, and will probably be talked about for years to come. (Mongrel)
