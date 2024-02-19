Starring Nicole Kidman, Elle Fanning, Kirsten Dunst, Colin FarrellOnetime indie sensation Sofia Coppola’s output has been spotty in recent years, but she appears to be on steadier footing with, a gothic genre film set at a women’s boarding school. Coppola’s biggest strength has always been dealing with stories of young women disenchanted with their surroundings, and with 19-year-old Elle Fanning leading the film and support from consistent collaborator Kirsten Dunst, the story seems like the perfect fit for her brand of dreamy, socially conscious movie-making. (Focus)