The Beguiled
Directed by Sofia Coppola
Release Date: June 23
Starring Nicole Kidman, Elle Fanning, Kirsten Dunst, Colin Farrell
Onetime indie sensation Sofia Coppola’s output has been spotty in recent years, but she appears to be on steadier footing with The Beguiled, a gothic genre film set at a women’s boarding school. Coppola’s biggest strength has always been dealing with stories of young women disenchanted with their surroundings, and with 19-year-old Elle Fanning leading the film and support from consistent collaborator Kirsten Dunst, the story seems like the perfect fit for her brand of dreamy, socially conscious movie-making. (Focus)
Onetime indie sensation Sofia Coppola’s output has been spotty in recent years, but she appears to be on steadier footing with The Beguiled, a gothic genre film set at a women’s boarding school. Coppola’s biggest strength has always been dealing with stories of young women disenchanted with their surroundings, and with 19-year-old Elle Fanning leading the film and support from consistent collaborator Kirsten Dunst, the story seems like the perfect fit for her brand of dreamy, socially conscious movie-making. (Focus)