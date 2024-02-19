Baby Driver
Directed by Edgar Wright
Release Date: June 28
Starring Ansel Elgort, Kevin Spacey, Jamie Foxx, Flea, John Hamm
Few people can be trusted with genre fare quite like Edgar Wright, who has proven his skills multiple times over. Opening to near universal acclaim at SXSW, Baby Driver — about a baby-faced getaway driver for Kevin Spacey’s crew of criminals — was moved up from its initial release date in order to give the people what they want that much sooner. After all, who can resist a heist movie starring Jon Hamm, Lily James, Jon Bernthal, Kevin Spacey, Sky Ferreira and Flea? (Tristar)
Want tickets to a preview screening in Toronto? Click here.
