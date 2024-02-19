Starring Richard Gere, Lior Ashkenazi, Michael Sheen, Charlotte Gainsbourg, Dan StevensAcademy Award-nominated filmmaker Joseph Cedar (2011’s) ends his five-year silver screen hiatus with, a deeply funny, charming and intricate drama about a New York fixer (Richard Gere) who finds himself in way over his head after befriending Israel’s future prime minister during a brief encounter. Soon, he finds himself smack dab in the middle of an international political scandal. Critics who caught it at Telluride and the Toronto International Film Festival are already calling it the role of Gere’s career. (Mongrel)