Baywatch
Directed by Seth Gordon
Release Date: May 26
Starring Alexandra Daddario, Kelly Rohrbach, Dwayne Johnson, Zac Efron
Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Zac Efron are two thespians who seem to deliver their best work in the dumbest circumstances. Fortunately for them and us, the raunchy Baywatch relaunch looks to be one of 2017’s stupidest filmic entries. Directed by Seth Gordon (Horrible Bosses, The King of Kong), it takes the same “self-aware reboot” tone of 21 Jump Street. While that same concept didn’t save the ill-advised CHiPs reboot, this movie has two incredibly muscly secret weapons at its core. (Paramount)
