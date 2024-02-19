Starring Alexandra Daddario, Kelly Rohrbach, Dwayne Johnson, Zac EfronDwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Zac Efron are two thespians who seem to deliver their best work in the dumbest circumstances. Fortunately for them and us, the raunchyrelaunch looks to be one of 2017’s stupidest filmic entries. Directed by Seth Gordon (), it takes the same “self-aware reboot” tone of. While that same concept didn’t save the ill-advisedreboot, this movie has two incredibly muscly secret weapons at its core. (Paramount)