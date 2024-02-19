Starring Eric Ruffin, Chloe LevineHorror continues to be one of the most malleable genres, and filmmakers are making the most of it by applying social issues and in-depth character studies to well-trod stories. Up next, Michael O’Shea has tackled the vampire genre; the first-time director follows Milo, a young man whose obsession with vampires eventually causes him to lose touch with reality. (Search Engine)