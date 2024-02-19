The Transfiguration
Directed by Michael O'Shea
Release Date: April 28
Starring Eric Ruffin, Chloe Levine
Horror continues to be one of the most malleable genres, and filmmakers are making the most of it by applying social issues and in-depth character studies to well-trod stories. Up next, Michael O’Shea has tackled the vampire genre; the first-time director follows Milo, a young man whose obsession with vampires eventually causes him to lose touch with reality. (Search Engine)
