Starring Morgan Freeman, Michael Caine, Alan Arkin, Ann-MargretTaking a (welcome) hiatus from quirky indie dramedies, Zach Braff eases into the director’s chair for this senior comedy. A reboot of 1979’s outing of the same name, the film sees three seniors decide to take financial inequality into their own hands, robbing a bank to get their pension back. The film’s trailer suggests hammy performances from Michael Caine, Morgan Freeman and Alan Alda. It’s likely not a movie you’ll go see in theatres, but you can at least rest assured that there will be something banal to doze through on VOD with your relatives. (Warner)