Starring Armie Hammer, Nathan Fillion, Owen Wilson, Kerry Washingtonhas always been a bit of a weak link in the Disney-Pixar chain, but long-time storyboard artist and first-time director Brian Fee is looking to get the series back on track with the third run. All the best Pixar pictures deal with questions related to mortality (), and—with its story about Lightning McQueen, voiced by Wilson, nearly avoiding a career ending accident and being forced to re-examine his place on the racing circuit — promises to be no different. (Disney)