Get Coverage
Album Reviews
Music submissions for review can be submitted digitally to our Reviews Editor, Kaelen Bell (kaelen@exclaim.ca). Please include any press releases or images for context.
News and Announcements
If you are looking to submit information on a forthcoming release for news coverage, please contact Allie Gregory (allie@exclaim.ca) and Calum Slingerland (calum@exclaim.ca). Please include any press releases or images for context.
Singles
Exclaim! does not review singles — most of our single coverage is included in The Eh! List, Exclaim!’s all-Canadian Spotify and Apple Music playlist, updated every Friday morning. If you’re a Canadian artist interested in having your single considered for The Eh! List, please send an advance copy of the track alongside available press notes to Megan LaPierre (megan@exclaim.ca), and indicate where in Canada the artist is based.
General Tips
- Your e-mail’s subject title should be as informative as possible and include some — if not all — of the following: the name of the artist, their location, their genre and any other important information.
- Please include advance music — ideally a link to an unlisted YouTube video, Soundcloud stream or other private listening player. Dropbox, Google Drive or download-only folders are discouraged. Submissions without music will not be considered.
- Please give as long a lead time as possible. For example, album reviews are assigned as early as a month ahead of release, and knowing about a release in advance gives us flexibility.