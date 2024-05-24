Starring Riley Keough, Joel Edgerton, Carmen EjogoArty American independent entertainment company A24 creeped the hell out of audiences with its 2016 supernatural horror, and they’re looking to do the same withdirector Trey Edward Shults’ latest film. Riley Keough, Joel Edgerton, Christopher Abbott and Carmen Ejogo star in this small-scale, atmospheric horror set in the woods, which makes the most of its limited light and natural scenery. Details on the storyline are scarce, but, judging by its brooding, heart-pounding trailer, that’s probably for the best — this is one of the more mysterious-looking horror films to come out this year. (Mongrel)