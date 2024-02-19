Starring Alison Brie, Marc Maron, Betty GilpinAfter showcasing an array of badass women inand, Jenji Kohan is lending her dramedic sensibilities to the Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling.is a pop cultural phenomenon that had a short-lived TV run from 1986 to 1990. The all-female league certainly played up to the male gaze with lingerie-clad wrestlers, but the series was also known for its oddball sketch comedy and strangely awkward musical numbers. Before June, it’d be a great idea to hunt down Brett Whitcomb’s fantastic 2012 documentary, which really gets down to the nitty-gritty of this ‘80s relic. Kohan’s Netflix series stars Alison Brie and Marc Maron and follows 14 young women as they discover fame in the gritty and glamorous world of televised wrestling. While we won’t call it a match until we’ve entered the ring, it’s almost guaranteed to be the next must-watch show. (Netflix)