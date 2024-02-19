Starring Christian Bale, Oscar Isaac, Shohreh Aghdashloo, Charlotte Le Bondirector Terry George returns to the director’s chair with, a historical drama starring Christian Bale, Oscar Isaac and Canadian actress Charlotte Le Bon. Set during the dying days of the Ottoman Empire (and the Armenian Genocide that resulted from it), the film follows Michael (Isaac), an Armenian medical student, who falls in love with Ana (Le Bon), a fellow Armenian raised in France and practicing as an artist. The catch: she’s already in a relationship with Chris (Bale), an American photojournalist. A heart-wrenching tale of lovers torn apart during wartime,is a fit for fans of George’s earlier work and period pieces in general. (eONE)