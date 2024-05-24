Smurfs: The Lost Village
Directed by Kelly Asbury
Release Date: April 7
Starring Ariel Winter, Joe Manganiello, Michelle Rodriguez, Julia Roberts, Mandy Patinkin
Over the years, there has been no shortage of Smurfs reboots, but the next one goes where no Smurfs reboot has gone before — to the realm of maybe being a good movie. Rather than ham it up with a CGI/live-action hybrid, the latest Smurf entry is all animated. Directed by Kelly Asbury (Shrek 2), it has a solid voice cast that includes Joe Manganiello, Jake Johnson, Danny Pudi, Rainn Wilson, Mandy Pantinkin, Ellie Kemper, Demi Lovato, Ariel Winter and, er, Gordon Ramsay. (Columbia)
