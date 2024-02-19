Starring Al Gore, Barack Obama, Donald J. TrumpThe timing either couldn’t be better or worse for Al Gore’s sequel to 2006 documentary blockbuster, as the planet deals with the orange menace currently savaging American life.intercuts absurd “America First” claims and specious climate change denials with the environmental calamity facing the planet. This is Gore in full throat advocacy mode and it’s once again very compelling; makes you wonder where this version was nearly two decades ago when he ran for President. (Paramount)