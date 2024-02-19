An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth to Power
Directed by Bonni Cohen and Jon Shenk
Release Date: July 28
Starring Al Gore, Barack Obama, Donald J. Trump
The timing either couldn’t be better or worse for Al Gore’s sequel to 2006 documentary blockbuster An Inconvenient Truth, as the planet deals with the orange menace currently savaging American life. Truth to Power intercuts absurd “America First” claims and specious climate change denials with the environmental calamity facing the planet. This is Gore in full throat advocacy mode and it’s once again very compelling; makes you wonder where this version was nearly two decades ago when he ran for President. (Paramount)
