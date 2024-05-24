As supporters of Canadian music and art, Exclaim! is happy to partner with brands and organizations across the country to promote their activities, from concert series and tours to festivals and special events.

We are proud of our ongoing partnerships with brands like Amazon Music and Long and McQuade, and events including the Juno Awards, Pop Montreal, Hillside Festival, Halifax Jazz Festival and many more.

To learn more about partnership opportunities with Exclaim! Media, please contact Ian Danzig at ian@exclaim.ca