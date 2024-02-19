Starring Joey King, Sherilyn Fenn, Elisabeth Röhm, Ryan PhillippeAt the heart ofis an age-old philosophical question: What’s in the box?!? In the film, a mystical box grants a girl magic wishes with deadly consequences. In addition to some fresh-faced teens, the movie stars Sherilyn Fenn and Ryan Phillippe. It was directed by John R. Leonetti, a cinematographer whose occasional turns in the director’s chair have given usand the reviled 1997 videogame flick. (D Films)