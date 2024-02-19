Starring Elizabeth Moss, Samira Wiley, Joseph Fiennes, Yvonne Strahovski, Alexis Bledel, Max MinghellaJust as Orwell’scontinues to resonate, Margaret Atwood’s 1986 novelhas morphed from dystopian future to chilling present, adding to the current relevance of this TV adaptation. In a Christian fundamentalist future, as environmental calamity has caused widespread infertility, women are stripped of rights and forced to become broodmares (called Handmaids) for the rich elite. (Bravo)