The Handmaid's Tale
Premiering April 30
Starring Elizabeth Moss, Samira Wiley, Joseph Fiennes, Yvonne Strahovski, Alexis Bledel, Max Minghella
Just as Orwell’s 1984 continues to resonate, Margaret Atwood’s 1986 novel The Handmaid’s Tale has morphed from dystopian future to chilling present, adding to the current relevance of this TV adaptation. In a Christian fundamentalist future, as environmental calamity has caused widespread infertility, women are stripped of rights and forced to become broodmares (called Handmaids) for the rich elite. (Bravo)
