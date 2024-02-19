Starring Aubrey Plaza, Elizabeth Olsen, O’Shea Jackson Jr.Aubrey Plaza and Elizabeth Olsen top-line this Sundance-approved indie about a young woman who becomes a little too obsessed with a social media star. It’s the first feature directed by Matt Spicer, but considering he has a writing credit on David Wain’s oddball web serieswe have a feeling he’ll perfectly nail the film’s tone. (Mongrel)