Starring Kumail Nanjiani, Zoe Kazan, Holly Hunter, Ray RomanoA new generation of comics has taken to chronicling their lives as a vehicle to illuminating their art form, like Pete Holmes’ HBO show, but for Kumail Nanjiani (Silicon Valley),is a very different form of personal. It tells the true story of his courtship with Emily Gordon (here played by Zoe Kazan), who succumbed to serious illness just as her nascent relationship with Nanjiani ended because of tensions created by their cultural differences. Absent other family, Nanjiani became a stalwart bedside presence and realized that his feelings were strong enough to overcome such concerns. A sure summer tearjerker. (Elevation)