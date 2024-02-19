The Big Sick
Directed by Michael Showalter
Release Date: June 30
Starring Kumail Nanjiani, Zoe Kazan, Holly Hunter, Ray Romano
A new generation of comics has taken to chronicling their lives as a vehicle to illuminating their art form, like Pete Holmes’ HBO show Crashing, but for Kumail Nanjiani (Silicon Valley), The Big Sick is a very different form of personal. It tells the true story of his courtship with Emily Gordon (here played by Zoe Kazan), who succumbed to serious illness just as her nascent relationship with Nanjiani ended because of tensions created by their cultural differences. Absent other family, Nanjiani became a stalwart bedside presence and realized that his feelings were strong enough to overcome such concerns. A sure summer tearjerker. (Elevation)
