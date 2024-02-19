Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales
Directed by Joachim Rønning and Espen Sandberg
Release Date: May 26
Starring Johnny Depp, Geoffrey Rush, Javier Bardem
Fourteen years ago, who could’ve predicted a movie series based on a theme park ride would be one of world’s most enduring franchises? For the fifth (final?) instalment of producer Jerry Bruckheimer and Disney’s Pirates of the Caribbean, they’ve injected some much-needed young blood, not only getting Academy Award-nominated directing duo Roenberg (2012’s Kon-Tiki), but up-and-coming heartthrob Brenton Thwaites as well. Johnny Depp, former Skins star Kaya Scodelario, Javier Bardem and Orlando Bloom round out the cast of swashbucklers. (Disney)
