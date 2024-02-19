All Eyez on Me
Directed by Benny Boom
Release Date: June 16
Starring Demetrius Shipp Jr., Danai Gurira
Benny Boom is better known for his myriad music videos than the two features he directed before All Eyez on Me. As such, this Tupac biopic could either be a pleasant surprise or a complete disaster. The trailer unfortunately gives off a bit of a cornball Lifetime movie vibe, but we were also sceptical of Straight Outta Compton before it came out, and that movie wound up being a major hit. (VVS)
