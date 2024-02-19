Starring Pierre Niney, Paula Beer, Ernst StotznerThis sophisticated mystery/drama is set in 1919 as Europe grapples with the fallout of the First World War. Young Anna (Paula Beer) sees a Frenchman (Pierre Niney) leaving flowers at the grave of her fallen fiancé, Frantz, and the two begin a whirlwind romance/relationship that’s complicated by political tensions between the two formerly warring nations. Shot in black and white, it’s a beautiful meditation from acclaimed director Ozon. (Mongrel)