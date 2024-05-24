Annabelle: Creation
Directed by David F. Sandberg
Release Date: August 11
Starring Miranda Otto, Javier Botet, Stephanie Sigman
When it was released in the fall of 2014, Annabelle — John R. Leonetti’s supernatural spinoff to The Conjuring — was crucified by critics. Hoping to not make the same mistakes, Warner Bros. recruited up-and-coming horror director David F. Sandberg (Lights Out) to give the burgeoning franchise new life. Not much is known about the supposed prequel, but those who saw a sneak preview at SXSW say the story focuses on a doll maker and his wife who, following the death of their daughter, open their home to a nun and a group of orphans. Sounds spooky. (Warner Bros.)
When it was released in the fall of 2014, Annabelle — John R. Leonetti’s supernatural spinoff to The Conjuring — was crucified by critics. Hoping to not make the same mistakes, Warner Bros. recruited up-and-coming horror director David F. Sandberg (Lights Out) to give the burgeoning franchise new life. Not much is known about the supposed prequel, but those who saw a sneak preview at SXSW say the story focuses on a doll maker and his wife who, following the death of their daughter, open their home to a nun and a group of orphans. Sounds spooky. (Warner Bros.)