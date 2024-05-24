Starring Miranda Otto, Javier Botet, Stephanie SigmanWhen it was released in the fall of 2014,— John R. Leonetti’s supernatural spinoff to— was crucified by critics. Hoping to not make the same mistakes, Warner Bros. recruited up-and-coming horror director David F. Sandberg () to give the burgeoning franchise new life. Not much is known about the supposed prequel, but those who saw a sneak preview at SXSW say the story focuses on a doll maker and his wife who, following the death of their daughter, open their home to a nun and a group of orphans. Sounds spooky. (Warner Bros.)