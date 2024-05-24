Starring Charlie Hunnam, Jude Law, Katie McGrath, Djimon HounsouGuy Ritchie’s last few movies have been hit or miss (remember?), but over 20 years since the start of his career, his speed and sense of urgency remains. The Snatch director brought Sherlock Holmes into the 21st century, and he’s looking to do the same thing for King Arthur with this stylish, violent and visceral retelling starring Jude Law,’s Charlie Hunnam, Djimon Hounsou and former soccer star David Beckham. If there’s anyone who can breathe life into Hollywood’s bloated, epic action-adventure subgenre, it’s this guy. (Warner Bros.)