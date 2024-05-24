King Arthur: Legend of the Sword
Directed by Guy Ritchie
Release Date: May 12
Starring Charlie Hunnam, Jude Law, Katie McGrath, Djimon Hounsou
Guy Ritchie’s last few movies have been hit or miss (remember RocknRolla?), but over 20 years since the start of his career, his speed and sense of urgency remains. The Snatch director brought Sherlock Holmes into the 21st century, and he’s looking to do the same thing for King Arthur with this stylish, violent and visceral retelling starring Jude Law, Sons of Anarchy’s Charlie Hunnam, Djimon Hounsou and former soccer star David Beckham. If there’s anyone who can breathe life into Hollywood’s bloated, epic action-adventure subgenre, it’s this guy. (Warner Bros.)
