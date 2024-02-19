Starring Anne Hathaway, Dan Stevens, Jason Sudeikisis further proof that there’s no shortage of fresh ideas in the movies. Directed by Nacho Vigalondo, the film wowed audiences at multiple festivals around the globe. Starring Anne Hathaway, the film is a decidedly weird rom-com monster movie with a serious feminist message. You’ve never seen a giant lizard destroy Seoul with this much subtext. (Mongrel)