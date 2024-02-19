Colossal
Directed by Nacho Vigalondo
Release Date: April 21
Starring Anne Hathaway, Dan Stevens, Jason Sudeikis
Colossal is further proof that there’s no shortage of fresh ideas in the movies. Directed by Nacho Vigalondo, the film wowed audiences at multiple festivals around the globe. Starring Anne Hathaway, the film is a decidedly weird rom-com monster movie with a serious feminist message. You’ve never seen a giant lizard destroy Seoul with this much subtext. (Mongrel)
